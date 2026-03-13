Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 09:45
    Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased sharply on global markets, reaching $105.58 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market, Report informs.

    The price rose by $10.15, or 10.63 percent, compared with the previous level.

    Meanwhile, following trading results, the price of May futures for Brent crude stood at $100.66 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis climbed by $10.23, or 11.19 percent, to $101.63 per barrel.

    For reference, average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 105 dolları keçib
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть превысила $105

    Latest News

    10:20

    US temporarily allows sale of Russian oil stranded at sea

    Other countries
    10:14

    Wu Hongbo: China offers its approaches to global governance

    Foreign policy
    10:06

    Serbia plans to build large nuclear power plant by 2041, Vucic says

    Other countries
    10:01

    Second day of 13th Global Baku Forum gets underway

    Foreign policy
    09:52

    Italy to use about 10 million barrels from strategic oil reserves

    Energy
    09:48

    US opens unfair trade practices probe of 60 countries over forced labor

    Other countries
    09:45

    Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    09:30

    Pentagon lost refueling aircraft over Iraq

    Other countries
    09:19

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed