Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased sharply on global markets, reaching $105.58 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market, Report informs.

The price rose by $10.15, or 10.63 percent, compared with the previous level.

Meanwhile, following trading results, the price of May futures for Brent crude stood at $100.66 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis climbed by $10.23, or 11.19 percent, to $101.63 per barrel.

For reference, average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65.