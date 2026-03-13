US opens unfair trade practices probe of 60 countries over forced labor

The US Trade Representative's office said late on Thursday it had begun Section 301 unfair ​trade practices probes of 60 economies in relation to what ‌it called failures to take action on forced labor, Report informs via Reuters.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to rebuild tariff pressure on countries around the world after the US Supreme Court struck ​down his global tariffs as illegal on February 20.

"These investigations will ​determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit ⁠the importation of goods produced with forced labor and how the ​failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses," US ​Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

The list of 60 countries includes some major US trade partners and allies such as Australia, Canada, the EU, Britain, Israel, ​India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. China and Russia are also on the ​list.

Trump imposed a 10% tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade ‌Act ⁠of 1974 after the Supreme Court's ruling. On Wednesday, his administration said it was launching trade investigations into excess industrial capacity in 16 major trading partners.

The US has already cracked down on solar panels and other ​goods from China's ​Xinjiang region under ⁠the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, signed into law by former President Joe Biden.

Greer said he wanted other ​countries to enforce bans on goods produced with forced ​labor similar ⁠to those enshrined in a nearly century-old trade law.

The US alleges that Chinese authorities have established labor camps for ethnic Uyghur and other Muslim groups. ⁠Beijing ​denies allegations of abuse.

Greer said he hoped ​to conclude the Section 301 investigations, including proposed remedies, before Trump's temporary tariffs expire in July.