Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country supports and participates in all international initiatives aimed at preventing and deterring wars, as well as ensuring the safety of civilians, Report informs.

"Today in Davos, the President of the United States launched a new initiative: The Board of Peace. Hungary is among the founding countries, because Hungary needs peace in order to continue to grow and develop. War puts at risk everything we have built over the past fifteen years. War brings inflation, sanctions, high energy prices, and the decline of national economies. Hungary does not want to move backwards. We want to move forward. That is why we support and take part in every international initiative that prevents and contains wars, and guarantees the security and peace of mind of nations and families. This is what we are working on today in Davos and this evening in Brussels," Orban wrote on X.