Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

    Other countries
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:39
    Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country supports and participates in all international initiatives aimed at preventing and deterring wars, as well as ensuring the safety of civilians, Report informs.

    "Today in Davos, the President of the United States launched a new initiative: The Board of Peace. Hungary is among the founding countries, because Hungary needs peace in order to continue to grow and develop. War puts at risk everything we have built over the past fifteen years. War brings inflation, sanctions, high energy prices, and the decline of national economies. Hungary does not want to move backwards. We want to move forward. That is why we support and take part in every international initiative that prevents and contains wars, and guarantees the security and peace of mind of nations and families. This is what we are working on today in Davos and this evening in Brussels," Orban wrote on X.

    Board of Peace Gaza Viktor Orban
    Orban: Macarıstan bütün beynəlxalq sülh təşəbbüsləri, o cümlədən Sülh Şurasını dəstəkləyir
    Орбан о Совете мира по Газе: Венгрия поддерживает все международные мирные инициативы

    Latest News

    16:56

    AZAL partners with Accelya to advance its NDC retail strategy

    Infrastructure
    16:52

    First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

    Health
    16:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Olympic and world champions visit Shusha

    Karabakh
    16:45

    Central Bank of Türkiye lowers policy rate to 37%

    Finance
    16:41

    President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump hold meeting in Davos - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

    Other countries
    16:33

    Farid Mammadov: Karabakh Regional DOST Center serves 180,000 people

    Social security
    16:16

    Over 50 countries to join Board of Peace

    Other countries
    16:03

    Kushner: Investments in Gaza to exceed $40B

    Other countries
    All News Feed