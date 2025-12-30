Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    SOCAR Green, Milla Dairy sign rooftop solar power project deal

    Energy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 19:42
    SOCAR Green, Milla Dairy sign rooftop solar power project deal

    SOCAR Green LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has signed an implementation agreement with Milla Dairy LLC for a rooftop solar power plant project, Report informs, citing SOCAR Green.

    The project will contribute to expanding the use of renewable energy sources, partially meeting Milla Dairy's energy needs with green energy, and reducing carbon emissions.

    SOCAR Green was established in December 2023 to support SOCAR's decarbonization goals and implement green energy and low-carbon projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

    SOCAR Green Milla Dairy rooftop solar power decarbonization green energy
    "SOCAR Green" daha bir "yaşıl enerji" layihəsinə start verib
    SOCAR Green начал реализацию очередного проекта "зеленой энергии"

    Latest News

    20:09

    Azerpambig exports fall 31% in January–November

    AIC
    20:01

    Premier League teams circle Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid exit rumours

    Football
    19:42

    SOCAR Green, Milla Dairy sign rooftop solar power project deal

    Energy
    19:26

    Ambassador: Egypt, Azerbaijan to establish direct flight between Baku and Cairo

    Foreign policy
    19:21

    Ukraine receives nearly €84M from European Investment Bank for urban development

    Region
    19:06

    Turkish president meets with his Somali counterpart in Istanbul

    Region
    18:45

    Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan criminal case postponed

    Incident
    18:33

    Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treaty

    Region
    18:21

    SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term income

    Finance
    All News Feed