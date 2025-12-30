Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    UAE announces end to its military presence in Yemen

    Other countries
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 20:47
    UAE announces end to its military presence in Yemen

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced an end to its military presence in Yemen on Tuesday amid rising tensions in the country's south, Report informs via Anadolu.

    "Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defense announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners," the ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry said the UAE has been a member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition since 2015 "in support of legitimacy in Yemen, to back international efforts to combat terrorist organizations, and to help achieve security and stability in the brotherly country of Yemen."

    It stressed that Emirati forces "made great sacrifices to achieve these goals."

    According to the statement, the UAE forces ended their military presence in Yemen in 2019 after completing defined tasks "within the agreed official frameworks," while what remained afterwards was "limited to specialized teams within counterterrorism efforts and in coordination with relevant international partners."

    UAE Yemen military presence Arab coalition counterterrorism efforts
    BƏƏ Yəməndə antiterror missiyasını başa çatdırıb
    ОАЭ завершили антитеррористическую миссию в Йемене

