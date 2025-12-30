Premier League teams circle Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid exit rumours

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could already be set for a move back to the Premier League, having struggled to make a strong start to his Real Madrid career, Report informs via Give Me Sport.

    The Englishman left Anfield last summer on a free, but injuries and other inconsistencies have not seen him settle well in Spain.

    The 27-year-old established himself as one of the best players on the planet during his time with his boyhood club, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other major honours. As such, Los Blancos were put on high alert when he refused to sign a new contract with the Reds.

    As per reports in Spain, via Defensa Central, there is talk that the Real Madrid man could now leave. They note that Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle are among the teams keeping an eye on the situation.

    A surprisingly low fee of €40 million has even been touted as a potential fee, which all three clubs would supposedly be more than willing to pay. This, of course, would represent a tidy profit for Los Blancos, having signed him for just £8.7m in the summer.

