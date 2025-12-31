Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Today marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    December 31 marks the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, a holiday that plays an important role in strengthening unity among Azerbaijanis living in different countries.

    According to Report, the origins of the day date back to late December 1989, when the dismantling of borders along the Nakhchivan section of the Soviet-Iranian frontier became a powerful symbol of national unity. At the same time, a conference of Turkic-speaking peoples was held in Istanbul, where a decision was made to mark the solidarity of Azerbaijanis worldwide.

    On December 16, 1991, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, who was then serving as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, officially declared December 31 as the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. The decision called for a legislative initiative to recognize the date as an official day of unity and solidarity throughout Azerbaijan.

    Today, the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day is celebrated as a national holiday by Azerbaijanis living across the globe.

    Bu gün Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günüdür
    31 декабря отмечается День солидарности азербайджанцев мира

