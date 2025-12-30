Türkiye reaffirms support for Somalia's sovereignty and security

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Türkiye will continue to support Somalia's sovereignty and security, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a bilateral meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Report informs.

    During a briefing aired live on Erdogan's X account, the Turkish president noted that despite provocations by those who do not want to see Somalia recover, the country's security situation has stabilized.

    "We launched a humanitarian aid campaign for Somalia in 2011 due to drought. At a time when the world had given up on Somalia, Türkiye extended a hand of brotherhood to this country," Erdogan said.

    He also pointed out that the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Somalia will be marked in 2026.

    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə Somalinin suverenliyi və təhlükəsizliyini bundan sonra da dəstəkləyəcək
    Эрдоган: Турция продолжит поддерживать суверенитет Сомали

