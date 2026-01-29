Gurban Gurbanov: Qarabag deserved to reach UEFA Champions League playoff

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK deserved to advance to the UEFA Champions League playoffs, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said, Report informs.

The coach shared his impressions of the away match against Liverpool in the Champions League Matchday 8: "We didn't want to lose with such a scoreline, and we feel regret. Nevertheless, I congratulate my players. In the eight matches we played, we took big risks and played in difficult conditions. Our team deserved to advance to the playoffs. We could have performed better in this match. After the match, we spoke with the players in the dressing room. They also noted that they could have played better. Rest assured, if we play Liverpool again, we will make a stronger impression. Nevertheless, we played well in the tournament. Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan."

He also assessed Qarabag's potential playoff opponents: "PSG and Newcastle have their own distinctive styles of play. Regardless of the opponent, we will prepare thoroughly for these matches."

The Liverpool-Qarabag match ended with a 6-0 victory for the home team. Finishing the overall Champions League stage with 10 points in 22nd place, Qarabag FK qualified for the Champions League playoffs for the first time in their history.