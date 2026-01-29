Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    West Chirag platform extracts 251 million barrels of oil since start of production

    Energy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 09:56
    West Chirag platform extracts 251 million barrels of oil since start of production

    Since the start of production, a total of 251 million barrels (34 million tonnes) of oil have been extracted from the West Chirag platform within the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

    "Twelve years ago today, ACG's West Chirag platform produced its first oil - a throwback to one of the key milestones in the field's development.

    Since start-up, West Chirag has operated safely and reliably, producing 251 million barrels (34 million tonnes) of oil in total.

    To date, 35 wells have been drilled from the platform: 26 oil and 1 gas production wells, 7 water injection wells, and 1 well for cuttings re-injection.

    This success reflects the strong collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, SOCAR and our co‑venturers, and the continued dedication and commitment of the platform team.

    Thank you to everyone who has contributed to achieving milestone!" the company stated.

    ACG is the largest oil field block in Azerbaijan. The first production sharing agreement for the development of the field block was signed on September 20, 1994. On September 14, 2017, a new agreement was signed for the joint operation of these fields and the distribution of production shares. This agreement provides for the development of the fields until the end of 2049.

    In ACG, BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.925%) are shareholders.

    "Qərbi Çıraq" platformasından hasil edilən neftin həcmi açıqlanıb
    С платформы "Западный Чираг" добыто 251 млн баррелей нефти

