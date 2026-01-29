Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $70
Energy
- 29 January, 2026
- 10:01
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.06, or 1.53%, to $70.37 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $70 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.33 or 1.69%, amounting to $67.77.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
