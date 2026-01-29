Brent crude oil prices exceed $69 for first time since late September 2025
Energy
- 29 January, 2026
- 09:27
The price of Brent crude oil futures for April 2026 delivery on London's ICE Exchange exceeded $69 per barrel for the first time since September 29, 2025, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of Brent crude rose 0.95% to $69.05 per barrel.
Brent crude accelerated its rise to $69.5 per barrel (+1.61%). Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for March 2026 delivery rose 1.31% to $64.34 per barrel.
Latest News
20:54
UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concernsRegion
20:45
Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy growsFinance
20:36
Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 eventDomestic policy
20:23
Photo
Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of OmanForeign policy
20:11
Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600MFinance
19:56
EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist listRegion
19:29
Photo
Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's northForeign policy
19:15
Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stabilityOther countries
18:57