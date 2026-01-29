Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Brent crude oil prices exceed $69 for first time since late September 2025

    Energy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 09:27
    Brent crude oil prices exceed $69 for first time since late September 2025

    The price of Brent crude oil futures for April 2026 delivery on London's ICE Exchange exceeded $69 per barrel for the first time since September 29, 2025, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of Brent crude rose 0.95% to $69.05 per barrel.

    Brent crude accelerated its rise to $69.5 per barrel (+1.61%). Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for March 2026 delivery rose 1.31% to $64.34 per barrel.

    Brent crude oil prices ICE Exchange
    Цены на нефть выросли более чем на 2% - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed