Brent crude oil prices exceed $69 for first time since late September 2025

The price of Brent crude oil futures for April 2026 delivery on London's ICE Exchange exceeded $69 per barrel for the first time since September 29, 2025, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of Brent crude rose 0.95% to $69.05 per barrel.

Brent crude accelerated its rise to $69.5 per barrel (+1.61%). Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for March 2026 delivery rose 1.31% to $64.34 per barrel.