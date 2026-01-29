Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 09:25
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    69.27

    1.37

    8.42

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    64.08

    1.32

    6.66

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,571.60

    299.20

    1,230.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,015.60

    12.19

    952.31

    S&P 500

    6,978.03

    - 0.57

    132.53

    Nasdaq

    23,857.45

    40.35

    615.46

    Nikkei

    53,333.58

    0.04

    2,994.10

    Dax

    24,822.79

    - 71.65

    332.38

    FTSE 100

    10,154.43

    - 53.37

    223.05

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,066.68

    - 86.14

    - 82.82

    Shanghai Composite

    4,152.02

    12.12

    183.18

    Bist 100

    13,407.44

    300.45

    2,145.92

    RTS

    1,151.60

    7.02

    37.47

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1985

    - 0.0013

    0.0240

    USD/GBP

    1.3832

    0.0034

    0.0359

    JPY/USD

    153.0600

    0.4200

    - 3.3900

    RUB/USD

    76.5500

    0.3000

    - 2.2000

    TRY/USD

    43.4190

    0.0068

    0.4628

    CNY/USD

    6.9474

    0.0017

    - 0.0416
