Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.01.2026)
Finance
- 29 January, 2026
- 09:25
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
69.27
|
1.37
|
8.42
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
64.08
|
1.32
|
6.66
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,571.60
|
299.20
|
1,230.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,015.60
|
12.19
|
952.31
|
S&P 500
|
6,978.03
|
- 0.57
|
132.53
|
Nasdaq
|
23,857.45
|
40.35
|
615.46
|
Nikkei
|
53,333.58
|
0.04
|
2,994.10
|
Dax
|
24,822.79
|
- 71.65
|
332.38
|
FTSE 100
|
10,154.43
|
- 53.37
|
223.05
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,066.68
|
- 86.14
|
- 82.82
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,152.02
|
12.12
|
183.18
|
Bist 100
|
13,407.44
|
300.45
|
2,145.92
|
RTS
|
1,151.60
|
7.02
|
37.47
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1985
|
- 0.0013
|
0.0240
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3832
|
0.0034
|
0.0359
|
JPY/USD
|
153.0600
|
0.4200
|
- 3.3900
|
RUB/USD
|
76.5500
|
0.3000
|
- 2.2000
|
TRY/USD
|
43.4190
|
0.0068
|
0.4628
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9474
|
0.0017
|
- 0.0416
