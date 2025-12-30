Azerpambig exports fall 31% in January–November

Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC exported products worth $36 million in January–November this year, according to the December issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

Exports reportedly declined by $15.9 million, or 30.6%, compared with the same 11-month period last year.

Over the same period, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3% year-on-year to $3.3 billion.

Azerpambig was established in 2018 and is engaged in cotton production, procurement, processing, and the sale of processed products, including raw cotton fiber, technical seeds, cotton oil, by-products, and cotton seed cake.