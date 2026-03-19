Azerbaijan extradites wanted Uzbek citizen
Incident
- 19 March, 2026
- 16:13
Azerbaijan has extradited Uzbek citizen Abdullo Shadiyev, who was on the international wanted list and accused of large-scale embezzlement, the Prosecutor General's Office told Report.
Shadiyev was detained in December 2025 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. The court ordered his pretrial detention.
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan granted the Uzbek side's request to extradite the accused under the 2002 Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters.
The day before, Shadiyev, accompanied by a special convoy from the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, was handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan.
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