Macron calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East and a moratorium on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

According to Report's European bureau, Macron made the remarks ahead of a European Union summit of heads of state and government in Brussels.

He said recent attacks on energy infrastructure, including gas and oil facilities in Persian Gulf countries, pose risks to global markets.

"This escalation is reckless," Macron said, stressing the need to halt attacks on civilian targets, including energy and water infrastructure.

The French leader said he discussed the situation with Qatar"s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump, who also called for an end to the strikes.

Macron emphasized that France supports "rapid de-escalation" and a return to negotiations, noting that the situation is already affecting global energy markets.

He warned that further destruction of production facilities could have long-term effects on global oil and gas prices, particularly given the strategic role of the Strait of Hormuz in global supplies.

France is also urging the resumption of direct dialogue between the United States and Iran as a path to reducing tensions.