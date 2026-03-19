Iran threatens to destroy energy infrastructure of US allies in Middle East

Iran's military said it is ready to completely destroy the energy infrastructure of US-allied countries in the Middle East if attacks on Iranian facilities continue, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a representative of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Report informs via Sky News that he said Israel's strike on Iran"s South Pars gas field was a serious mistake.

"If your energy infrastructure and that of your allies are targeted again, our attacks will not stop until it is completely destroyed. Our response will be far harsher than yesterday's strikes," he said.

On March 18, US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, home to Iran's main oil terminal, as well as on facilities at the South Pars gas field, currently the world's largest.

In response, Iran attacked a key energy facility in neighboring Qatar later that evening and carried out further strikes on the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia the following morning in retaliation for Israel's attack on Iranian gas fields.