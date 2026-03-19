NATO allies support US efforts to deter Iran's military capabilities, including nuclear and missile capabilities, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Brussels, Report informs.

Rutte also noted the importance of US actions in this area, which are aimed at degrading this capability, which is significant not only for European security but also for stability in the Middle East and the security of Israel.

He also noted NATO allies' concern about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that blocking or restricting shipping is unacceptable.

The route should be reopened as soon as possible – this is critical for the global economy, he said, adding that allies are conducting intensive consultations among themselves and with the United States to develop further steps amid rising tensions.

The Secretary General expressed confidence that NATO countries will be able to agree on a joint approach to resolving the crisis.