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    Russia strikes Pechenihy Reservoir in Ukraine

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    • 14 April, 2026
    • 15:13
    Russia strikes Pechenihy Reservoir in Ukraine

    Russian forces struck the Pechenihy Reservoir in Ukraine's Kharkiv region using six guided aerial bombs, said Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    He noted that the Pechenihy Reservoir is the largest in the region and is of great importance for Kharkiv and the surrounding area.

    "Half an hour ago, Russia directed six guided aerial bombs at the Pechenihy dam in the Chuhuiv district. This is the largest reservoir in our region and it is a critically important facility both for the city of Kharkiv and for our entire territory," Syniehubov said.

    He added that Russia also carried out a combined attack on Kharkiv using Shahed and Molniya-type drones, without specifying the extent of the destruction.

    Also, according to him, a Russian drone attacked a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv, as a result of which one apartment was damaged and a woman was injured.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Oleh Syniehubov Kharkiv
    Rusiya təyyarələri Xarkovda regionun ən böyük su anbarını bombalayıb
    Video
    РФ атаковала Печенежское водохранилище в Украине

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