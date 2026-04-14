Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan MFA calls for international support for demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 14:59
    Azerbaijan MFA calls for international support for demining efforts

    There is an urgent need for enhanced international support for comprehensive demining efforts, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, Report informs.

    The MFA said landmines continue to claim lives in Azerbaijan:

    "On April 14, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was killed after triggering an anti-tank landmine in the Fuzuli district, in the village of Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues."

    "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced every day by those working to make liberated areas safe. Since the end of the 2020 war, 422 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to landmines," reads the statement by the MFA.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Fuzuli demining landmine incident
    Azərbaycan XİN: Minatəmizləmə işlərində geniş beynəlxalq dəstəyin göstərilməsinə təcili ehtiyac var
    МИД: Существует необходимость в международной поддержке деятельности по разминированию

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