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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan proposes creation of Women's Council within CICA

    Domestic policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 14:55
    Azerbaijan proposes creation of Women's Council within CICA

    Azerbaijan has put forward an initiative to establish a Women's Council within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Bahar Muradova, chair of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said, Report informs.

    Speaking at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the first meeting of the proposed council, Bahar Muradova said the assembly and the committee would exchange experience in protecting the rights of women and children.

    She added that Azerbaijan would also promote the interests of women and children within CICA through the council, noting that discussions at the first meeting would focus on drafting its action plan.

    Bahar Muradova State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Azərbaycan AQEM çərçivəsində Qadınlar Şurasının yaradılması təşəbbüsü ilə çıxış edib
    Мурадова: Женский совет в рамках СВМДА создан по инициативе Азербайджана

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