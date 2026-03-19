Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria

    Incident
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 15:25
    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria

    In accordance with the program for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, a group of representatives of the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense visited Sofia, Bulgaria.

    As part of the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations – Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev visited the administrative buildings of the Military Police Department and the Regional Military Police Unit of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, and got acquainted with the organization of military police structures, management mechanisms, and the specifics of their daily military service activities.

    Presentations on the duties of the Bulgarian Military Police in both peacetime and wartime, as well as on the activities they carry out within the framework of NATO were also delivered.

    During the meeting, the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military police were discussed, and an extensive exchange of views on other issues was held. The mutual exchange of experience, enhancement of professional training, and the expansion of opportunities for joint activities were highlighted.

    The visit is of significant importance in terms of expanding cooperation between the military police of the two countries and further developing relations in the field of security.

    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria
    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria
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