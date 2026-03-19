About 100 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

Iran has detained around 100 people on suspicion of spying for Israel.

Report informs via Al Jazeera that Iran"s Ministry of Intelligence said the arrest of 97 individuals accused of acting in the interests of the US and Israel, including 13 alleged "spies" in southeastern Iran.

The ministry said the detainees sought to "create disorder and stage killings."

Earlier, Iranian media reported the detention of 41 people for transmitting military footage to "hostile" networks.