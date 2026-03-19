Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    About 100 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:25
    About 100 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

    Iran has detained around 100 people on suspicion of spying for Israel.

    Report informs via Al Jazeera that Iran"s Ministry of Intelligence said the arrest of 97 individuals accused of acting in the interests of the US and Israel, including 13 alleged "spies" in southeastern Iran.

    The ministry said the detainees sought to "create disorder and stage killings."

    Earlier, Iranian media reported the detention of 41 people for transmitting military footage to "hostile" networks.

    espionage charges Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranda İsrailin xeyrinə casusluq şübhəsi ilə 100-ə yaxın şəxs həbs edilib
    В Иране арестовали около 100 человек по подозрению в шпионаже в пользу Израиля

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