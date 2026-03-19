Doha expresses solidarity with Baku and Middle Eastern countries amid Iranian attacks

Qatar expressed readiness to cooperate with partners to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and pursue a diplomatic resolution to strengthen regional stability, Sara bint Ahmed Al Mohannadi, chargé d'affaires of Qatar's mission to the EU and NATO, said during a NATO Council meeting with Istanbul Cooperation Initiative states held in Brussels, chaired by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska.

According to Report, in her remarks, Al Mohannadi welcomed NATO's position condemning Iranian attacks and expressing solidarity with Qatar. She noted that Doha had warned of escalation risks since the start of the Gaza conflict, which could trigger broader regional tensions.

Al Mohannadi said that since Feb. 28, Qatar has faced "shocking and unexpected" attacks by Iran, undermining trust given the countries" neighborhood ties. She emphasized that the strikes targeted not only military objectives but also critical infrastructure, including energy facilities.

The Qatari diplomat also warned that such actions threaten global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt international supply chains, including in aviation, potentially causing serious economic consequences.

Qatar strongly condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drones, calling it a severe violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation.

In addition, Al Mohannadi expressed Qatar's solidarity with a number of countries in the region and beyond, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Türkiye, and Cyprus, in defending their sovereignty and security. She also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to working with partners to reduce tensions, end hostilities, and return to diplomatic solutions aimed at strengthening regional stability.