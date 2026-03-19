Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Doha expresses solidarity with Baku and Middle Eastern countries amid Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:02
    Doha expresses solidarity with Baku and Middle Eastern countries amid Iranian attacks

    Qatar expressed readiness to cooperate with partners to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and pursue a diplomatic resolution to strengthen regional stability, Sara bint Ahmed Al Mohannadi, chargé d'affaires of Qatar's mission to the EU and NATO, said during a NATO Council meeting with Istanbul Cooperation Initiative states held in Brussels, chaired by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska.

    According to Report, in her remarks, Al Mohannadi welcomed NATO's position condemning Iranian attacks and expressing solidarity with Qatar. She noted that Doha had warned of escalation risks since the start of the Gaza conflict, which could trigger broader regional tensions.

    Al Mohannadi said that since Feb. 28, Qatar has faced "shocking and unexpected" attacks by Iran, undermining trust given the countries" neighborhood ties. She emphasized that the strikes targeted not only military objectives but also critical infrastructure, including energy facilities.

    The Qatari diplomat also warned that such actions threaten global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt international supply chains, including in aviation, potentially causing serious economic consequences.

    Qatar strongly condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drones, calling it a severe violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation.

    In addition, Al Mohannadi expressed Qatar's solidarity with a number of countries in the region and beyond, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Türkiye, and Cyprus, in defending their sovereignty and security. She also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to working with partners to reduce tensions, end hostilities, and return to diplomatic solutions aimed at strengthening regional stability.

    Strait of Hormuz Sara bint Ahmed Al Mohannadi Radmila Šekerinska US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) European Union
    Doha İranın hücumları fonunda Bakı və Yaxın Şərq ölkələri ilə həmrəyliyini ifadə edib
    Доха выразила солидарность с Баку и странами Ближнего Востока на фоне атак Ирана

    Latest News

    16:49

    Ombudsman's Office prepares report on non-Muslim cemeteries in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:48

    Lukashenko eyes visiting US

    Other countries
    16:35

    Merz: EU ready for Middle East settlement with cessation of hostilities

    Other countries
    16:34
    Photo

    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha

    Social security
    16:25

    About 100 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

    Other countries
    16:18
    Photo

    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    16:13

    Azerbaijan extradites wanted Uzbek citizen

    Incident
    16:02

    Doha expresses solidarity with Baku and Middle Eastern countries amid Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:51

    Rutte: NATO allies support US steps to contain Iran's military potential

    Other countries
    All News Feed