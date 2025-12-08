Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Türkiye, Hungary consider joint defense projects

    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 20:54
    Türkiye, Hungary consider joint defense projects

    Türkiye and Hungary are discussing joint defense projects in the context of Europe's changing security needs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at a press conference in Istanbul following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    "We have decided to make maximum use of existing economic and trade mechanisms. We also see that our strategic partnership in the defense industry, carried out through concrete projects, positively impacts trade and investment. Taking into account Europe's changing security environment, we are evaluating prospects for implementing joint production projects that will elevate our cooperation in the defense industry to a higher level," Erdogan emphasized.

    Touching on trade and economic relations, the Turkish president noted that the two countries are close to reaching their target of $6 billion in trade turnover: "Considering the great trade potential between our countries, we discussed updating this target to raise trade turnover to $10 billion," he added.

    Prior to the press conference, Erdogan and Orbán held a meeting of the Türkiye–Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. As a result of the meeting, 16 agreements and cooperation memoranda were signed in the fields of energy, industry, trade, transport, culture, and education.

    Turkiye Hungary Recep Tayyip Erdogan Viktor Orban defense industry
    Türkiyə və Macarıstan müdafiə sahəsində birgə layihələrin həyata keçirilməsini nəzərdən keçirir
    Турция и Венгрия обсуждают реализацию совместных проектов в оборонной сфере

    Latest News

    21:00
    Photo

    Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:00

    Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire region

    Foreign policy
    20:54

    Türkiye, Hungary consider joint defense projects

    Other countries
    20:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss deepening relations between legislative bodies

    Foreign policy
    20:43

    Azerbaijan's barley exports to Iraq soar

    Business
    20:38

    Erdogan: Türkiye mobilizing all diplomatic means to ensure peace in Ukraine

    Region
    20:25

    Putin: Russia's GDP growth in 2025 expected at around 1%

    Other countries
    20:14

    35 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in November

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Hungary, Türkiye call for war in Ukraine to end through negotiations

    Other countries
    All News Feed