Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Mexican President says had 'good conversation' with Trump on security, drugs

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 21:48
    Mexican President says had 'good conversation' with Trump on security, drugs

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she had a "good conversation" with US President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking, Report informs via Reuters.

    Sheinbaum said on X that the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico's sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

    On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico's violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

    Trump last week in remarks to Fox News said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the US could strike land targets to combat them.

    His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy US military force against drug cartels within Mexican territory.

    Sheinbaum said in her post on X that "collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results."

    Mexico United States Claudia Sheinbaum Donald Trump security drug trafficking
    Meksika və ABŞ prezidentləri narkotik qaçaqmalçılığına qarşı mübarizəni müzakirə ediblər
    Президенты Мексики и США обсудили сотрудничество и борьбу с наркотрафиком

    Latest News

    22:23

    Ukraine finalizes work on document on security guarantees

    Other countries
    22:17

    Spanish police seize 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden in ship off Canary Islands

    Other countries
    22:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses potential joint projects with USTDA

    Business
    21:48

    Mexican President says had 'good conversation' with Trump on security, drugs

    Other countries
    21:25

    Number of dead in Iran rises, human rights group says

    Region
    21:14

    Somalia cancels all agreements with the UAE, including at major ports

    Other countries
    21:01

    623 new jobs created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2025

    Business
    20:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:45

    US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza peace plan

    Other countries
    All News Feed