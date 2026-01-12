Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

On January 12, Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with a delegation led by Carl B. Kress, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Eurasia of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Report informs via AZERTAC.

The meeting focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy, trade, regional communications, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and investments, also discussing the introduction of representatives of the US private sector to the relevant infrastructure and logistics opportunities in Azerbaijan, and the development of cooperation.

The sides hailed bilateral contacts and discussions held separately on the abovementioned areas as part of the development of the Charter on Strategic Partnership following the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8 last year.

Moreover, the meeting discussed Azerbaijan's crucial role in the regional energy security, the importance of developing renewables, the diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, as well as the existing favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and the establishment of new partnerships.