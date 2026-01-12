Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 20:49
    Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

    On January 12, Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with a delegation led by Carl B. Kress, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Eurasia of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The meeting focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy, trade, regional communications, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and investments, also discussing the introduction of representatives of the US private sector to the relevant infrastructure and logistics opportunities in Azerbaijan, and the development of cooperation.

    The sides hailed bilateral contacts and discussions held separately on the abovementioned areas as part of the development of the Charter on Strategic Partnership following the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8 last year.

    Moreover, the meeting discussed Azerbaijan's crucial role in the regional energy security, the importance of developing renewables, the diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, as well as the existing favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and the establishment of new partnerships.

    Azerbaijan United States economic cooperation Elnur Aliyev Ministry of Foreign Affairs USTDA Carl Kress
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ arasında ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın mövcud vəziyyəti müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и США высоко оценили процесс подготовки Хартии стратегического партнерства

    Latest News

    21:25

    Number of dead in Iran rises, human rights group says

    Region
    21:14

    Somalia cancels all agreements with the UAE, including at major ports

    Other countries
    21:01

    623 new jobs created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2025

    Business
    20:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US explore prospects for economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:45

    US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza peace plan

    Other countries
    20:35

    Iranian FM, Trump's envoy discuss protests in Iran, sources say

    Other countries
    20:19

    GDP production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grew by 9.9% in 2025

    Finance
    20:04

    Venezuela says it has released 116 prisoners

    Other countries
    19:53

    Georgia expands education opportunities for Azerbaijanis

    Education and science
    All News Feed