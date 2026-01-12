Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Somalia cancels all agreements with the UAE, including at major ports

    The Somali government on Monday cancelled all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, ejecting the Gulf power from military bases and major infrastructure as tensions in the Red Sea soar, Report informs via Middle East Eye.

    According to a senior Somali government source and a document seen by Middle East Eye, this includes all agreements with government agencies, related entities and regional administrations.

    "This decision applies to all agreements and cooperation in the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo," the document reads.

    "The Council of Ministers has also terminated all existing agreements between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, including bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements," it added.

    "This decision is in response to reports and strong evidence of serious steps being taken to undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence of the country."

