    GDP production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grew by 9.9% in 2025

    Finance
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 20:19
    GDP production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grew by 9.9% in 2025

    In 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city grew by 9.9% compared to 2024, exceeding 690.4 million manats (just over $406.1 million), according to Nakhchivan Mayor Jabbar Musayev, Report informs.

    Musayev made the remark during a meeting at the Nakhchivan City Executive Power on the results of the city's socio-economic development in 2025 and upcoming tasks.

    He highlighted that in 2025, growth was recorded across all sectors of GDP.

    The official also noted that industrial production increased by 4.3% compared to the previous year, surpassing 240.2 million manats (just over $141.3 million).

    "Communication and information services grew by 4.3%, retail trade turnover by 4.1%, public catering turnover by 2.1%, and paid services to the population by 0.3%," Musayev said.

    According to him, during the reporting period, investments in fixed capital amounted to approximately 228.3 million manats ($134.3 million), which is a 41.7% increase compared to the previous year. Funds allocated for construction and installation works rose by 14.7%, reaching nearly 149.5 million manats (just over $87.9 million).

