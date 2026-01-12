Iranian FM, Trump's envoy discuss protests in Iran, sources say

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reached out to White House envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend amid President Trump's threats of military force against the regime in support of the recent protests, according to two sources with knowledge, Report informs via Axios.

The sources said the outreach seemed to be an effort by Iran to de-escalate with the US, or at least buy more time before Trump orders any action to further weaken the regime.

It's the first indication that the direct channel of communication between Washington and Tehran is still open, despite the stalemate in nuclear negotiations and the exchanges of threats between the two countries.

According to a source with knowledge, Araghchi and Witkoff have discussed potentially holding a meeting in the coming days.

The sources did not confirm whether they spoke by phone or by text. The White House and State Department declined to comment.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran reached out to the US a day earlier and proposed to negotiate a nuclear deal.

"We may meet with them. A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting. … but a meeting is being set up," he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters last week that the US is open to negotiations with Iran on a new deal. "The smartest thing for them to have done, it was true two months ago, it is true today, is for them to actually have a real negotiation with the United States about what we need to see when it comes to their nuclear program."