623 new jobs created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2025

In 2025, 10 new production and service facilities were established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city, and another 10 were expanded, Nakhchivan Mayor Jabbar Musayev stated, Report informs.

Speaking at a meeting at the Nakhchivan City Executive Power on the results of the city's socio-economic development in 2025 and upcoming tasks, Musayev highlighted that work is currently underway to establish 5 more production and service facilities, as well as to expand 9 existing ones.

"During the reporting period, a total of 623 new jobs were created in Nakhchivan city. The average monthly nominal salary per employee amounted to 882.6 manats ($519.18)," Musayev said.