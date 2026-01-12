623 new jobs created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2025
Business
- 12 January, 2026
- 21:01
In 2025, 10 new production and service facilities were established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city, and another 10 were expanded, Nakhchivan Mayor Jabbar Musayev stated, Report informs.
Speaking at a meeting at the Nakhchivan City Executive Power on the results of the city's socio-economic development in 2025 and upcoming tasks, Musayev highlighted that work is currently underway to establish 5 more production and service facilities, as well as to expand 9 existing ones.
"During the reporting period, a total of 623 new jobs were created in Nakhchivan city. The average monthly nominal salary per employee amounted to 882.6 manats ($519.18)," Musayev said.
