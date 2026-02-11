US Vice President and spouse visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, Jacob S. Helberg, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, wrote on X, Report informs.
The Vance couple laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument in the Alley of Martyrs.
.@VP and @SLOTUS at the Eternal Flame Memorial in Baku, Azerbaijan. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PPMgO30FCp— Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) February 11, 2026
