Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    EIA lowers Azerbaijan oil output forecast for 2026

    Energy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 10:22
    EIA lowers Azerbaijan oil output forecast for 2026

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has lowered its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily oil production for 2026, according to the February edition of the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, Report informs.

    According to the updated data, oil production in Azerbaijan is expected to total 540,000 barrels per day this year. Last year, the figure stood at 570,000 barrels per day, which is 30,000 barrels, or 5.3%, less in comparison.

    Oil production is projected to reach 550,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of this year, unchanged from the forecast announced in January.

    In the second quarter, daily oil output is expected to amount to 540,000 barrels, which is also the same as last month's projection.

    Production is forecast at 530,000 barrels per day in the third and fourth quarters of this year, in line with the January forecast for the same periods.

    Oil production amounted to 570,000 barrels per day in the first and second quarters of 2025, and 560,000 barrels per day in the third and fourth quarters.

    According to the EIA, liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan averaged 570,000 barrels per day in 2025.

    EIA Azerbaijan daily oil production forecast
    EIA bu il üçün Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı proqnozunu azaldıb
    EIA понизило прогноз добычи нефти в Азербайджане на 2026 год

    Latest News

    11:16

    Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rise 5.7% in January

    Finance
    11:06

    Four killed in Russian attack on city in Kharkiv region

    Region
    11:03
    Video

    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    EIA reveals Azerbaijan's oil production forecast for 2027

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    10:22

    EIA lowers Azerbaijan oil output forecast for 2026

    Energy
    10:19

    Carney suspends trip to Europe following B.C. school shooting

    Other countries
    10:06

    Azeri Light price slightly declines on world market

    Energy
    09:58
    Photo

    US Vice President and spouse visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed