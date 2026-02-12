US moving additional forces toward Iran

The United States is sending additional forces toward Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, Report informs.

The Wall Street Journal noted on Wednesday that the Pentagon had ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to get prepared for being deployed to the Middle East.

"The President [ of the US Donald Trump] and Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth are moving military assets toward Iran, and they're going to have some decisions to make," Bessent told Fox News.

According to the Treasury Secretary, the US president thinks that the United States "can get a much better deal from the Iranians now," after the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, "but it's up to the Iranians," who, in his words, understand only "brute force, whether it's in the financial markets, whether it's on the military field."

Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. The US leader warned that "the next attack will be far worse" than the summer 2025 strikes on Iran. "Don't make that happen again," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran's delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.