    Oman conveyed US messages to Iran after first round of talks - Larijani

    Region
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 08:14
    Oman conveyed US messages to Iran after first round of talks - Larijani

    The authorities of Oman conveyed several messages from the United States to the Iranian side after the conclusion of the first round of indirect negotiations, noted the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, Report informs via TASS.

    "We did not send letters to the Americans, but our friends in Oman conveyed some messages from the US to us, which we will study in Tehran," he said on Iranian state television following his visits to Oman and Qatar.

    Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran's delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The White House warned earlier that the possibility of using force against Iran was under serious consideration.

