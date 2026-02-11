Azeri Light price slightly declines on world market
Energy
- 11 February, 2026
- 10:06
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $71.14 on the world market, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to the results of trading, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $72.04.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis fell by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $68.65.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for this year has been calculated at $65 per barrel.
