Azeri Light price slightly declines on world market

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $71.14 on the world market, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to the results of trading, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $72.04.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis fell by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $68.65.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for this year has been calculated at $65 per barrel.