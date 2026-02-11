Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    EIA reveals Azerbaijan's oil production forecast for 2027

    Energy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 10:45
    EIA reveals Azerbaijan's oil production forecast for 2027

    The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy projects Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in 2027 at 540,000 barrels, Report informs.

    According to the EIA's February Short-term Energy Outlook, the forecast for 2027 remains unchanged compared to the agency's January projection.

    In the first quarter of next year, Azerbaijan's average daily oil production is expected to reach 550,000 barrels, the same as in the January forecast.

    For the second quarter of 2027, production is projected at 540,000 barrels, also unchanged from last month's estimate.

    The EIA further forecasts that in the third and fourth quarters of 2027, Azerbaijan's average daily oil output will be 530,000 barrels, consistent with its previous projection.

