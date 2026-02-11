Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 10:43
    Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition is ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan told Report.

    It was noted that Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev held meetings on February 10 with Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI); Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs; Mansurjon Ibodullayev, Director of Uzbekistan's Defense Industry Agency; Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Defense Production; as well as senior representatives of US companies General Dynamics, Teledyne-FLIR, and Ansys.

    The meetings reviewed cooperation ties in the defense industry and discussed prospects for development.

    During the talks, it was emphasized that modern defense industry is shaped not only by production capacity but also by scientific foundations, innovative technologies, and flexible management models. Strengthening links between industry and science was noted as strategically important. Monitoring technological innovations, learning and adapting best practices were highlighted as vital for dynamic growth in the sector. International exhibitions and forums were recognized as playing a key role in this process.

    Discussions also touched on the importance of building institutional frameworks for experience exchange. The parties stressed the need to continue mutual communication.

    The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition will conclude on February 12.

    World Defence Show Vugar Mustafayev Ministry of Defense Industry Riyadh Saudi Arabia
    Photo
    Ər-Riyaddakı sərgidə müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivləri müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Вугар Мустафаев обсудил в Эр-Рияде перспективы развития сотрудничества с рядом стран

    Latest News

    11:16

    Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rise 5.7% in January

    Finance
    11:06

    Four killed in Russian attack on city in Kharkiv region

    Region
    11:03
    Video

    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    EIA reveals Azerbaijan's oil production forecast for 2027

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    10:22

    EIA lowers Azerbaijan oil output forecast for 2026

    Energy
    10:19

    Carney suspends trip to Europe following B.C. school shooting

    Other countries
    10:06

    Azeri Light price slightly declines on world market

    Energy
    09:58
    Photo

    US Vice President and spouse visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed