Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition is ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan told Report.

It was noted that Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev held meetings on February 10 with Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI); Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs; Mansurjon Ibodullayev, Director of Uzbekistan's Defense Industry Agency; Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Defense Production; as well as senior representatives of US companies General Dynamics, Teledyne-FLIR, and Ansys.

The meetings reviewed cooperation ties in the defense industry and discussed prospects for development.

During the talks, it was emphasized that modern defense industry is shaped not only by production capacity but also by scientific foundations, innovative technologies, and flexible management models. Strengthening links between industry and science was noted as strategically important. Monitoring technological innovations, learning and adapting best practices were highlighted as vital for dynamic growth in the sector. International exhibitions and forums were recognized as playing a key role in this process.

Discussions also touched on the importance of building institutional frameworks for experience exchange. The parties stressed the need to continue mutual communication.

The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition will conclude on February 12.