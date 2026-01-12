Venezuela says it has released 116 prisoners
- 12 January, 2026
- 20:04
Venezuela's government said on Monday that 116 prisoners have been released from prison, adding to releases made in December, according to a statement from the Ministry of Penitentiary Services, Report informs via Reuters.
The release benefited "people deprived of their liberty for acts associated with disrupting the constitutional order and undermining the stability of the nation," the ministry said.
