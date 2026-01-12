Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza peace plan

    The United States, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar held an online meeting dedicated to preparing the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    It was stated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the meeting.

    "The online discussions, focused on drafting the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, were a continuation of the meeting held in Miami at the end of December. Officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar also took part," the statement said.

    ABŞ, Türkiyə, Misir və Qətər Qəzza üzrə sülh planının ikinci mərhələsini müzakirə ediblər
    США, Турция, Египет и Катар обсудили второй этап мирного плана по Газе

