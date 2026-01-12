US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza peace plan
- 12 January, 2026
- 20:45
The United States, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar held an online meeting dedicated to preparing the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via TRT Haber.
It was stated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the meeting.
"The online discussions, focused on drafting the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, were a continuation of the meeting held in Miami at the end of December. Officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar also took part," the statement said.
