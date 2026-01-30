Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 09:53
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    69.70

    0.43

    8.85

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    64.28

    0.20

    6.86

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,234.50

    - 337.10

    893.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,071.56

    55.96

    1,008.27

    S&P 500

    6,969.01

    - 9.02

    123.51

    Nasdaq

    23,685.12

    - 172.33

    443.13

    Nikkei

    53,239.05

    - 94.53

    2,899.57

    Dax

    24,309.46

    - 513.33

    - 180.95

    FTSE 100

    10,171.76

    17.33

    240.38

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,071.36

    4.68

    - 78.14

    Shanghai Composite

    4,159.51

    7.49

    190.67

    Bist 100

    13,831.09

    423.65

    2,569.57

    RTS

    1,159.29

    7.69

    45.16

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1930

    - 0.0055

    0.0185

    USD/GBP

    1.3763

    - 0.0069

    0.0290

    JPY/USD

    153.9200

    0.8600

    - 2.5300

    RUB/USD

    75.9422

    - 0.6078

    - 2.8078

    TRY/USD

    43.4928

    0.0738

    0.5366

    CNY/USD

    6.9489

    0.0015

    - 0.0401
