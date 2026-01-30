Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.01.2026)
Finance
- 30 January, 2026
- 09:53
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
69.70
|
0.43
|
8.85
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
64.28
|
0.20
|
6.86
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,234.50
|
- 337.10
|
893.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,071.56
|
55.96
|
1,008.27
|
S&P 500
|
6,969.01
|
- 9.02
|
123.51
|
Nasdaq
|
23,685.12
|
- 172.33
|
443.13
|
Nikkei
|
53,239.05
|
- 94.53
|
2,899.57
|
Dax
|
24,309.46
|
- 513.33
|
- 180.95
|
FTSE 100
|
10,171.76
|
17.33
|
240.38
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,071.36
|
4.68
|
- 78.14
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,159.51
|
7.49
|
190.67
|
Bist 100
|
13,831.09
|
423.65
|
2,569.57
|
RTS
|
1,159.29
|
7.69
|
45.16
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1930
|
- 0.0055
|
0.0185
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3763
|
- 0.0069
|
0.0290
|
JPY/USD
|
153.9200
|
0.8600
|
- 2.5300
|
RUB/USD
|
75.9422
|
- 0.6078
|
- 2.8078
|
TRY/USD
|
43.4928
|
0.0738
|
0.5366
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9489
|
0.0015
|
- 0.0401
