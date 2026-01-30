EU Today: Azerbaijan has unique position as crossroads between Europe, Central Asia

Gary Cartwright, editor of the prestigious European Union publication EU Today, a renowned political commentator and publicist, has published an article dedicated to Azerbaijan's relations with the EU, Report informs.

"In the shifting landscape of the South Caucasus, one development is as profound as it is underrated: Azerbaijan's emergence from three decades of conflict with Armenia not merely as a victor, but as a strategic partner looking west," the author mentioned.

"For Brussels, the moment presents a chance to recalibrate European foreign policy in a way that simultaneously consolidates peace, fuels investment, and reinforces Europe's geopolitical foothold on its southeastern frontier.

The backdrop is familiar: the long-running dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh was dramatically altered when Azerbaijan regained territorial control in 2023. The resulting shift in the balance of power was confirmed in 2025 with the initialling of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - a milestone backed by international mediation and welcomed as progress toward ending nearly four decades of hostility.

Yet the significance of Azerbaijan's victory extends beyond the cessation of hostilities. For the first time in generations, Baku appears less preoccupied with territorial disputes and more focused on economic renewal and diplomatic outreach - especially toward the West.

This westward reorientation aligns with broader European interests, particularly regarding stability and prosperity in the EU's neighborhood. The European Union is already Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and leading investor, with Brussels accounting for a substantial share of Baku's trade and investment flows. Energy, too, binds the two closely: Azerbaijan supplies crucial gas through the Southern Gas Corridor, helping Europe diversify away from reliance on traditional suppliers and offering a tangible contribution to European energy security," reads the article.

Stressing that Azerbaijan has a unique position between Europe and Central Asia, the well-known political commentator said that the European Union should view Baku as an equal partner:

"Azerbaijan, with its unique position as a crossroads between Europe and Central Asia, offers a strategic gateway in more than just name."

On the other hand, Brussels must also consider the broader regional context: "As the EU pushes forward its Black Sea and Eastern Partnership strategies, the inclusion of Azerbaijan as a core partner enhances connectivity from the Caspian to Europe and reinforces a stable arc of cooperation stretching from Ukraine through Georgia to the South Caucasus."

The author also highlighted that Azerbaijan's post-conflict pivot westwards is not a fleeting moment but a structural shift. "For Europe, it offers an opportunity to secure peace, prosperity and strategic influence in a region that has long served as a theatre for competing powers. Brussels would do well to embrace this new chapter with clarity, commitment and strategic vision."