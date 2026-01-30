Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    US revokes certificates for Canadian-made aircraft

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 10:29
    US revokes certificates for Canadian-made aircraft

    US President Donald Trump has given Canada a new ultimatum and threatened the country with huge tariffs, Report informs.

    "Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago. Further, Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process. If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

    ABŞ Kanada istehsalı olan təyyarələr üçün sertifikatları ləğv edib
    Трамп выдвинул Канаде новый ультиматум, пригрозив огромными пошлинами

