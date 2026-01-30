IAEA Board of Governors to hold extraordinary meeting on Ukraine
Other countries
- 30 January, 2026
- 09:09
The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will hold an extraordinary meeting on Ukraine on Friday at the initiative of the governor from the Netherlands, Russian Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov said on Telegram, Report informs via Interfax.
"It isn't quite clear what is the reason for the urgency, but for sure, the Dutch colleagues will explain it," Ulyanov said.
Latest News
20:15
President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authorityDomestic policy
20:07
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to YouthDomestic policy
20:02
Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grataOther countries
19:36
Photo
Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national orderForeign policy
19:32
Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire regionInfrastructure
19:17
Photo
Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13Media
19:03
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
18:54
Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremonyForeign policy
18:41
Photo