    IAEA Board of Governors to hold extraordinary meeting on Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 09:09
    IAEA Board of Governors to hold extraordinary meeting on Ukraine

    The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will hold an extraordinary meeting on Ukraine on Friday at the initiative of the governor from the Netherlands, Russian Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov said on Telegram, Report informs via Interfax.

    "It isn't quite clear what is the reason for the urgency, but for sure, the Dutch colleagues will explain it," Ulyanov said.

    IAEA Ukraine International Atomic Energy Agency
    AEBA sabah Ukrayna üzrə növbədənkənar iclas keçirəcək
    МАГАТЭ завтра проведет внеочередное заседание по Украине

