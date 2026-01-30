Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Gold falls over 2%

    Finance
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 11:01
    Gold falls over 2%

    Gold prices fell more than 2% on Friday morning, weighed down by a combination of factors, including expectations for the announcement of a new Federal Reserve chairman, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $117.40 from the previous close, or 2.19%, to $5,237.40 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures fell 2.96% to $111.045 per ounce.

    Investors are monitoring news regarding US monetary policy. US President Donald Trump announced that he will announce the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chairman on Friday morning local time. He has previously repeatedly criticized current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for his slow pace of interest rate cuts.

    gold prices rate cuts President Donald Trump
    Золото и серебро потеряли до 10% цены после рекордного роста - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed