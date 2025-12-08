Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire region

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 21:00
    Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire region

    The agreements reached on August 8 in Washington regarding peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the opening of communications create new opportunities for the entire region, Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan stated, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    "We are pleased to note that the peace process is being carried out with the support of the United States, which has the world's largest economy. The large-scale projects we are implementing together, particularly the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) initiative, open completely new economic opportunities for us," he emphasized at an event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia.

    Papoyan: İrəvanla Bakı arasında münasibətlərin normallaşması bütün region üçün yeni imkanlar yaradır
    Папоян: Нормализация между Ереваном и Баку создает новые возможности для всего региона

