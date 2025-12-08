Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire region
The agreements reached on August 8 in Washington regarding peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the opening of communications create new opportunities for the entire region, Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan stated, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
"We are pleased to note that the peace process is being carried out with the support of the United States, which has the world's largest economy. The large-scale projects we are implementing together, particularly the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) initiative, open completely new economic opportunities for us," he emphasized at an event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia.
