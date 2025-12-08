Azerbaijan's barley exports to Iraq soar

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 29,443 tons of barley (including seed), valued at $6.2 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 46% in volume and 76% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased barley from:

- Kazakhstan: 17,601 tons (+49 times) worth $3.7 million (+26 times);

- Russia: 11,842 tons (-40%) worth $2.5 million (-25%).

Furthermore, Azerbaijan exported 7,516 tons (+75 times) of barley worth $1.7 million (+76 times) to Iraq in the first nine months of 2025.