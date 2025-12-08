Azerbaijan's barley exports to Iraq soar
Business
- 08 December, 2025
- 20:43
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 29,443 tons of barley (including seed), valued at $6.2 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 46% in volume and 76% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased barley from:
- Kazakhstan: 17,601 tons (+49 times) worth $3.7 million (+26 times);
- Russia: 11,842 tons (-40%) worth $2.5 million (-25%).
Furthermore, Azerbaijan exported 7,516 tons (+75 times) of barley worth $1.7 million (+76 times) to Iraq in the first nine months of 2025.
Latest News
21:00
Photo
Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trialIncident
21:00
Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire regionForeign policy
20:54
Türkiye, Hungary consider joint defense projectsOther countries
20:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss deepening relations between legislative bodiesForeign policy
20:43
Azerbaijan's barley exports to Iraq soarBusiness
20:38
Erdogan: Türkiye mobilizing all diplomatic means to ensure peace in UkraineRegion
20:25
Putin: Russia's GDP growth in 2025 expected at around 1%Other countries
20:14
35 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in NovemberDomestic policy
20:02