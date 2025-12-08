Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Domestic policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 20:14
    35 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in November

    In November 2025, 35 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.

    A total of 458 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan during the first 11 months of 2025. These Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from European countries.

    This process was conducted under the framework of readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan.

    Ötən ay 35 nəfər Azərbaycana readmissiya edilib
    В прошлом месяце осуществлена реадмиссия 35 человек в Азербайджан

