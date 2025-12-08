35 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in November
Domestic policy
- 08 December, 2025
- 20:14
In November 2025, 35 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.
A total of 458 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan during the first 11 months of 2025. These Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from European countries.
This process was conducted under the framework of readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan.
