Putin: Russia's GDP growth in 2025 expected at around 1%

In 2025, Russia's GDP growth is expected to be around 1%, while inflation is projected at approximately 6% or lower, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, Report informs.

"This year, an economic slowdown has been observed, and alongside declining inflation, GDP growth rates have also decreased. By the end of the year, growth will be about 1%, while inflation will be around 6% or lower," Putin stated.

He added that conditions have been created to gradually increase economic dynamics while maintaining low unemployment and moderate inflation. The president further noted that, according to the Russian Central Bank's forecast, inflation next year will be in the range of 4–5%.

The Russian leader also stated that the government has prepared a plan for structural changes in the economy until 2030. He emphasized the importance of implementing this plan immediately to create a platform that will allow Russia to achieve economic growth rates by the end of next year that do not lag behind global trends.