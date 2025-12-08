Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on December 8, Report informs.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova), provided the accused with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defense lawyer.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state accusation, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors who were taking part in the proceedings for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Subsequently, the court heard statements from the victims.

In his statement, victim Nuran Gasimov said that he was injured in the leg as a result of the enemy's attack on the Azerbaijani territories in Lachin. In response to questions from the state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he further added that there were others wounded during the incident.

In his statement, victim Alimukhtar Ibrahimov said that he was wounded together with N. Gasimov, who testified before him. Responding to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he noted that several people were also injured in the incident.

Victim Panah Aliyev stated that he sustained head injury as a result of the enemy's provocation in Lachin. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Accusation at the Prosecutor General's Office, he said that several individuals sustained various bodily injuries during the incident.

Responding to inquiries from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, victim Asgar Baylarov stated that he received a closed head injury as a result of the enemy's provocation in Lachin.

Responding to questions from Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, victim Ulvi Rahimov mentioned that he was wounded in the arm as a result of the enemy's attack in Lachin.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Elvin Salimov noted that he sustained head and hand injuries during the enemy's attack on the Azerbaijani territories in Lachin.

Victim Samir Mammadov also reported being injured as a result of the enemy's provocation in Lachin.

The court session continued with the announcement of the statements of other victims. It was mentioned that a group of individuals known as victims in the case had applied to the court in previous proceedings, and submitted applications noting that they could not attend the sessions for a valid reason, and that they confirmed the statements they gave during the preliminary investigations.

During the announcement of the documents, accused Ruben Vardanyan filed a motion, saying that he wanted to familiarize himself with several documents regarding the criminal case, including the interrogations.

R. Vardanyan's defense attorney Emil Babishov asked the court to grant the motion.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev commented on the motion, noting that the prosecution does not object to the defendant's defense attorney or the defendant himself familiarizing himself with the documents in question.

Presiding judge Z. Aghayev said that the defense could familiarize himself with those documents thorough this week, adding that they would be provided with the necessary conditions for this.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 9.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).